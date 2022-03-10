‘Nick Cannon’ Talk Show Canceled After 1 Season

After one season on the air, the Nick Cannon show has been canceled. According to Deadline, the talk show is set to film the season’s final episodes on Thursday (March 10). The show reportedly ranked the lowest among single-host daytime syndicated talk shows this season with an average household rating of 0.4.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, explained in a statement to Deadline. “We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

Nick Cannon attends the Wild ‘N Out Season 16 Surprise on Aug. 9, 2021 in Los Angeles. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for ViacomCBS – VH1

According to the report, the series was initially scheduled to take a five-week break for Cannon to film Fox’s The Masked Singer and VH1’s Wild ‘N Out, with the crew getting a week of pay during the break. Now, staffers are reportedly getting severance as production permanently ends.

The Nick Cannon show was announced in 2019 and officially launched in 2021 after being delayed in 2020 following controversial statements made by Nick Cannon regarding Jewish people. After initially being dropped from Viacom, the comedian issued an apology and worked through his differences with the network.

While on air, the Nick Cannon Show featured a variety of guests including Tina Knowles Lawson, Cynthia Bailey, Luenell, Dionne Warwick, Robin Thicke, Michelle Williams, and more. Subjects explored by the host include pop culture, mental health, trending news, and music.