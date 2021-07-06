Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out’ To Return For Season 16 On VH1

Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out is returning this summer after the host reunited with ViacomCBS. Deadline reported season 16 is set for an August 10 premiere and will air new episodes every Tuesday and Wednesday night. Guest stars and performances include Latto, Rick Ross, Trina, Freddie Gibbs, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, 42 Dugg, and more.

In 2020, Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS after engaging in a conversation with hateful speech and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories during a discussion on his Cannon’s Class podcast with Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, a former member of Public Enemy. As VIBE previously reported, the Drumline star apologized to the Jewish community for his “hurtful and divisive words” at the time of the controversy.

According to USA Today, the partnership between the actor and ViacomCBS was restored in February. In a statement to the outlet, the network said Cannon had “taken responsibility for his comments” and “worked to educate himself” through conversations with Jewish leaders.

Now as the show returns, the format will be updated. Wild ‘N Out season 16 will feature a post-apocalyptic set design, 10 new games, and new team names. Team Revolution will be led by Nick Cannon against Team Evolution, which gets a new captain each episode.

The show is also partnering with the technology platform, Stage TEN to provide an interactive fan experience before the premiere. Presented as an hour-long digital special, fans have the opportunity to make comments to the cast during the special and will even select the winning team through a voting process.

During an April 2020 interview with VIBE, Nick Cannon reflected on the success of the hip-hop-fueled improv comedy show.

“I always knew how to operate from a business aspect and seeing an idea start from its conception to its fruition,” Cannon said. “Now, with having this almost half a billion-dollar brand that I built, I get the concept of being able to get as much out of the brand as possible but still staying true to it without over-exploiting it.

“I think that’s what we’ve done extremely well with Wild ‘N Out from the careers that it’s helped birth to the marketing to the branding from everything that we do with the tours, the restaurants, barbershops, we’re doing so many things with the brand. It’s because I had the opportunity of seeing how one of the biggest brands with Nickelodeon or Viacom operated.”