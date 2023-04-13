Nicki Minaj To Lead Animated Series ‘Lady Danger’ Produced By 50 Cent

Nicki Minaj is taking her vocal talent to the silver screen. Deadline exclusively reports the 40-year-old rapper is set to lead the animated series, Lady Danger. The cartoon is in the works by Amazon Freevee. 50 Cent executive produces the comic book show under his G-Unit Film & TV banner. Minaj is also an executive producer of the series.

In addition to the Queens-bred rappers, Paul Young and Mike Griffin for Make Good Content, and Brian Sher are also executive producers. Lady Danger is written by Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson, who also serve as executive producers. Starburns Industries is the animation studio.

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The series is set in 2075 and explores the story of a government field agent who is left for dead by her team after discovering a dangerous secret, only to be resurrected as the titular character. Lady Danger herself is described as an afrofuturistic a*s-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention), who must conceal her true identity while she fights villains who are destroying the earth and its vulnerable inhabitants.

“What you doing today, we working @nickiminaj South Side you already know what it is. … I don’t miss,” wrote the “Many Men” rapper on Instagram sharing the news.

“Big Queens sh*t,” commented the “Barbie Dreams” performer. “They want action? Tell my n!gg@z cause a scene.”

Lady Danger is based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name written by Alex de Campi. In a Twitter thread, she shared concept art for the television series with fans, as well as a character named The Major, which she believes is the role taken by Minaj. Additionally, she details the origins of her comic book character, the plot, and dishes out praise for 50 Cent.

“I really wanted to do something that was like the opening credits to a classic James Bond film, but have it be about a Black female superspy named Lady Danger,” shared the author in one tweet.

“We’re still not 100% cleared for series AFAIK but let me tell you about 50 Cent. He’s actually one of the most respected producers in H’wood because he gets sh*t done. G-Unit doesn’t option much, but what it does, almost always gets to screen, and is successful. This is RARE,” she wrote in another.

Read the thread below.

First, hi and love to any Barbiez who followed me after the announcement! I’m sorry to tell you, I’m very boring, and writers are the last to know about stuff, but I’m as excited as you are about Nicki’s involvement!



Here’s @AfuaRichardson’s original concept art for Lady Danger pic.twitter.com/D9USGKJr7C — Alex de Campi (@alexdecampi) April 13, 2023

But yeah, I’m talking to Dark Horse about releasing a special digital edition of Lady Danger for you all, or at least putting it on Webtoons. It’ll take a week or two so please be patient! — Alex de Campi (@alexdecampi) April 13, 2023

That was my comic! It’s being adapted and made more complex for TV series so I don’t know how much of my original storyline etc will be retained. The bit where Sun Ra comes down from outer space and yells at everyone is probably gonna go, alas… — Alex de Campi (@alexdecampi) April 13, 2023

We’re still not 100% cleared for series AFAIK but let me tell you about 50 Cent. He’s actually one of the most respected producers in H’wood because he gets shit done. G-Unit doesn’t option much, but what it does, almost always gets to screen, and is successful. This is RARE. — Alex de Campi (@alexdecampi) April 13, 2023

I really wanted to do something that was like the opening credits to a classic James Bond film, but have it be about a Black female superspy named Lady Danger. I asked the greatest living cartoonist, @ArtsViverra, if he’d do the animation with me. He said yes. — Alex de Campi (@alexdecampi) April 13, 2023



So the idea died because of label bs, which sucked, because it was a good idea, and it’s every writer’s dream to collaborate with Kyle (go read his books! I’m not lying, he’s the GOAT). But I kept thinking about Lady Danger… — Alex de Campi (@alexdecampi) April 13, 2023

Then I wrote this very silly story that lived at the nexus of my love of New York City (I was living in the S Bx at the time) and martial arts movies and James Bond



Eight years later, it’s becoming an animated TV series with some of the coolest people in America involved. Whew. — Alex de Campi (@alexdecampi) April 13, 2023