Nicki Minaj Drops Trailer For Intimate ‘Nicki’ Documentary Series

Nicki Minaj revealed the long-awaited trailer for her six-part documentary series, Nicki.

On Thursday (July 28), the rap queen shared her project’s teaser on Instagram and revealed that it will arrive sooner rather than later. “I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work,” she explained in her post’s caption. “As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care.”

The release date for the rap queen’s Bron Studios-produced project has not been announced but is expected to arrive soon.

The Nicki trailer opens with a blossoming, and yet-to-be signed Minaj rapping lyrics from “Dirty Money” freestyle. Minaj narrates her documentary as her 2018 single “Chun Li” plays. “You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper. You just learn it as you go.”

Speaking on when she entered the rap game around 2007, Nicki victoriously states, “Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time. I’m fighting for the girls who never thought they could win.”

As the trailer runs through footage from her journey to fame, she reveals some of the struggles she’s had to face as a female rapper in a male-dominated industry. “When you are just focused on the business, you can lose yourself,” she states while “Moment For Life” plays in the background. “It was time for me to grow up and start loving myself.”

In 2020, Minaj revealed she’ll be releasing a documentary on HBO Max. A rep reportedly confirmed to Vulture that the series will no longer be featured on the streaming platform. “It was determined last year that the Nicki Minaj documentary series will not appear on HBO Max,” reads the statement. “We wish Nicki and BRON all the best with their launch plans.”

While fans wait for the documentary’s premiere date, they can see her live on stage. She is scheduled to headline Rolling Loud New York during the 3-day festival in the very city that made her into one of the Hip-Hop greats—Queens, New York. Nicki MInaj is also set to perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena during the same weekend.