Nicole Ari Parker And Karen Pittman Join Cast Of ‘And Just Like That…’

More details have been revealed about the Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That… including new cast members. The HBO Max series has added Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman to the cast. Sarita Choudhury has also been enlisted to star with the aforementioned actresses alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. The series kicked off production in New York City on July 9, according to a press release.

The iconic characters Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte return in the revival as older, more experienced women, which does not eliminate the complicated realities of life and friendship. This time around, they will be joined by new characters played by Pittman, Parker, and Choudhury. While the extent of the relationships between all of the women is not detailed, the descriptions give fans a sneak peek at their characters’ careers.

Nicole Ari Parker is set to play Lisa Todd Wexley, ”a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian,” Karen Pittman was cast as Dr. Nya Wallace, ”a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor,” and Sarita Choudhury joins as Seema Patel, ”a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker.”

Other talents in the And Just Like That… cast include Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler, and Chris Noth returning as Mr. Big.

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the ‘Sex and the City’ family,” said executive producer Michael Patrick King. “Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell.”

Even when the hit comedy-drama originally aired from 1998 to 2004, critics called out SATC for its lack of diversity and have continued to do so over the years. So when the reboot was officially announced back in January, the creators opted for change by adding regulars who are not white women. According to TV Line, in May, King revealed the addition of six new characters with three women of color being central to storylines in the new series.

The outlet reported HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys and Parker, “didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast” because “it’s not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today.”