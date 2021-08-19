N.O.R.E. And Wife Neri Sign On For ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’

Veteran rapper N.O.R.E. has transformed his hip-hop notoriety into a successful television, including a gig as co-host of the popular televised podcast Drink Champs. Now the “Nothin'” rapper is swiftly taking over reality television territory as the 43-year-old and his wife, Neri Santiago has joined the cast of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. According to All HipHop, Monie Love and Tuff, Mally Mall and Treasure, and Siir Brock and Amber Laura will also star on the reality program aimed at mending romantic relationships.

The new season of the reality series is set to air on Oct. 7. Dr. Ish Major and Judge Lynn Toler also return as counselors and advisors to the couples helping them work through personal and past issues on the small screen. Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media.

N.O.R.E. and Neri will also share their private lives on another reality show this year. The pair has joined the cast of Love And Hip Hop: Miami as well as newcomers Ace Hood and his wife Selah Marie. Both couples add to an already-colorful returning cast, including Trina, Trick Daddy, Sukihana, and Amara La Negra. Haitian-born artist Florence El Luche, regarded as the “Queen of Kompa Music,” will also join the show’s 4th season, which premieres on Aug. 23.

The Queens-bred rapper shared on his Instagram story that several people have reached out regarding his choice to add a reality television personality to his vibrant resume. The video footage, only temporarily available on his page, was captured and uploaded to the Instagram platform 2 Cool 2 Bl0g.

“People hit me like, ‘You, you did Love And Hip Hop and Marriage Boot Camp?” he announced while enjoying a tropical vacation. He continued, answering the question “Yes. That’s why I’m in Turks because we are nice!.. Queens…The price went up.”

Couples who have appeared on previous seasons of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition include Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera, Lil Mo and Karl Dargan, Soulja Boy and Nia Riley, Styles P and Adjua Styles, Tahiry Jose and Vado, Joseline Hernandez and Balistic Beats, and more.

The upcoming season is teased as the “toughest season ever” and boasts claims of “the biggest truth bomb in Marriage Boot Camp history.” Watch the trailer for the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition below.