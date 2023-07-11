Notorious B.I.G. Documentary To Tell Rapper’s Story Through Lens Of Son C.J.

A new documentary about The Notorious B.I.G. is underway through Time Studios.

As many programs have been produced surrounding the slain rapper‘s life, Understanding Christopher Wallace aims to tell “Big Poppa’s” life story through the lens of his son C.J. Wallace.

The doc, which is still developing, promises “an intimate look at the untold life story of one of the greatest rappers to ever live … from the perspective of the son who never knew him,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Biggie Smalls, nè Christopher Wallace, was shot and killed in March 1997 at the age of 24. At the time of his death, C.J., whom he shared with Grammy-winning singer Faith Evans, was only five months old. He also has a daughter, T’yanna Wallace, from a previous relationship.

C. J. Wallace attends “Sky’s The Limit” Celebrating The Life and Legacy of The Notorious BIG at The Edge at Hudson Yards on May 21, 2023 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“Over the past few years, I realized my personal journey is connected to understanding who Christopher George Latore Wallace was outside of his big rap persona,” C.J. said in a statement via THR. “I am on a journey to fully understand the world he lived in and the massive impact he had on American and Black history and by doing so, I can ensure that I honor his hopes and dreams while I build and create my own legacy for future generations of Wallaces.”

According to Time Studios, the documentary “is a dual narrative that navigates between the lives of both Christopher Jr. and Sr. – from the 2020’s back to the 1980’s – exploring concepts of identity, legacy, and fatherhood.”

It adds, “As C.J. chases a deeper understanding of his own destiny, his quest uncovers a more holistic portrait of his dad than the world has ever known.”

Evans, Lil Kim, Jadakiss, Lil Cease and others who were close to the Ready To Die rapper also participate and speak with C.J. in the doc.

The Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, and Lil Kim. Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Loren Hammonds, head of documentaries at Time Studios, said in a statement, “The Notorious B.I.G. had such an immense impact on not only music, but also on popular culture as a whole. But this film is about so much more than that. It’s about fatherhood, loss, and love.”

She added, “It’s incredibly special to be able to let audiences learn about the man behind the myth through C.J.’s eyes, and we’re very proud to play a part in carrying on Christopher Wallace’s inimitable legacy. The program is directed by Vikram Gandhi, who deemed working on the film as an “honor.”

The Notorious B.I.G. rose to fame in the 90’s for his hard-hitting lyrics and unmatched energy on the mic. Going from “ashy to classy,” Biggie turned in his street lifestyle into a better one as he signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy in 1993. There is where he went on to record the multi-platinum albums Ready to Die and Life After Death, which dropped after his passing.

R&B group 112, Notorious BIG, Lil Kim. circa 1996. Nitro/Getty Images

“Juicy,” “Big Poppa,” “Hypnotize,” “Mo Money Mo Problems,” “Sky’s The Limit” and so many more tracks help define the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Famer‘s artistry.

As more details are to come for Time Studios’ Understanding Christopher Wallace documentary, fans can revisit Biggie’s Greatest Hits below in the meantime.