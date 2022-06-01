‘Obi-Wan’ Star Moses Ingram Claps Back At Racist ‘Star Wars’ Fanatics

Moses Ingram is making her debut in the Star Wars franchise as Inquisitor Reva in the Disney+ original series Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, some fanatics of the epic space opera are upset that a Black woman is playing the role.

Ingram revealed on Tuesday (May 31) that she had enough of the racist backlash, uploading screenshots of hateful DMs she’s received to her Instagram Stories. She also went on to make a video explaining how she felt about her haters, as well as the supporters who defended her. The posts have since been deleted from her account.

“There’s nothing anybody can do about this. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. I question my purposes in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening. I don’t really know,” Ingram said in her video.

An official Star Wars Twitter account publicly defended Ingram with a tweet stating, “We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”