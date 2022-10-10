Octavia E. Butler And FX’s ‘Kindred’ To Premiere On Hulu

Octavia E. Butler and FX’s Kindred has received a premiere date for its television debut. According to Deadline, the network’s television adaptation will arrive on Hulu on Dec. 13, 2022.

During a panel presentation on Sunday (Oct. 9), the network unveiled details surrounding the forthcoming series at New York Comic Con.

Kindred‘s panel featured the showrunner and executive producer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and various cast members Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown, and Sheria Irving. FX Productions are set to produce the eight-episode in its inaugural season.

The show is adapted from Hugo Award winner Octavia E. Butler’s book of the same name. FX’s Kindred is centered on Dana James (played by Mallori Johnson), a young black aspiring writer who has recently relocated to Los Angeles.

As she attempts to settle into her new LA life, the writer is transported back in time to a 19th-century plantation, a plantation “intimately linked with Dana and her family.” An interracial romance lies at the story’s heart as Dana confronts her past and present.

Along with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kindred will be executive produced by Protozoa Pictures’ Ari Handel, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky, Joe Weisberg, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Jules Jackson, and Ernestine Walker. Furthermore, Janicza Bravo directed and served as an additional EP on the show’s pilot.