Ol’ Dirty Bastard Documentary Heading To A&E

With the approval of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s wife, Icelene Jones, comes the arrival of Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The forthcoming documentary has exclusive rights to unseen archival footage from Jones and is the first of its kind to be approved by ODB’s estate. It’s set to air on set to air on A&E networks.

“I am thrilled to tell the full story of my husband,” she shared in a statement. “With this documentary, the world will learn about the son, husband, father and artist. I’m proud of the team that we built, including Pulse, my production partners Nicole Beckett and Messiah Jacobs at Four Screens, and our directing team, the Pollards.”

The two-hour documentary will also include detailed accounts from those closest to the late rapper as well as provide an in-depth look into his personal life outside of his career as one of the founding members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Sam Bridger, executive producer for Pulse Films, added, “At Pulse Films, we are passionate about making music documentaries that tell intimate and unique stories about the world’s most iconic artists. ODB completely redefined what it meant to be an MC. [He was] a genius who lived and breathed his art. We are thrilled to have Sam and Jason Pollard on board, who are the perfect filmmakers to tell this amazing story for the first time. There will never be anyone quite like ODB and we are so grateful to his family and friends for inviting us into his world.”

ODB—born Russell Jones in Fort Greene, Brooklyn—died of a drug-induced heart attack in 2004, at the age of 35. Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard is slated to premiere in 2023.