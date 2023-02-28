Omarion Responds To Catfish Victim Who Thought They Were Engaged

In the year of 2023, people are somehow still being catfished. The latest victim, a woman named Simone, was featured on a recent episode of Dr. Phil because she believed she was engaged to Omarion.

The “Post To Be” crooner addressed the scam on Monday (Feb. 27) via Instagram, all while affirming the “respect” he has for his fans.

“Be smart family,” wrote the 38-year-old, shortly after the episode titled “Am I really engaged to superstar entertainer Omarion?” aired. “So many people have stories saying they spoke with me online. I don’t take advantage of people. I respect and appreciate people who support me.”

Omarion/Instagram

According to the Bronx woman, she never met the crooner because his “manager” was requesting a $3,000 fee. However, she also claimed that she’d been talking to Omarion since October 2020 and they’ve been engaged since last year. Over the course of two years, Simone has reportedly sent the catfish a total of $4,500.

The “Post To Be” singer‘s actual manager and CEO of Omarion Worldwide, Michelle Le Fleur, appeared on the segment to clear the air on the singer’s behalf.

Le Fleur clarified a few discrepancies the catfish tried to use to convince Simone he was Omarion like confirming the singer doesn’t live in Inglewood and neither of them would request money to meet him.

Though Simone seemed dismissive of Le Fleur, a video message from Omarion himself seemed to give her the truth she’d sought out. “It’s crazy to how far these people we go to convince and manipulate my fans to think that they are actually speaking with me. From sending fake driver’s licenses and passports and even FaceTiming them claiming that it was a bad connection,” he stated.

The former B2K star later apologized to Simone directly and confirmed that they aren’t in a relationship before sending “brightest moments to all.”

Watch the full episode above.

O is set to release his next solo album, Full Circle: Sonic Book One this May.