Omarion To Star In New Series ‘Involved,’ Loosely Based On His Life

Omarion is getting his own scripted TV series, loosely based on his life. AMC Networks streamer, AllBlk, is producing the new series titled Involved, with the former B2K frontman starring as OB Sharp. He is also listed as series co-creator and executive producer.

“Just like multi hyphenated entertainers Jamie Foxx, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith who all have influenced and inspired me and a whole culture, ‘Involved’ is intended to inspire, shift and impact the culture of American society’s thinking and understanding of special family dynamics. There is no better way for us to learn about and observe these cultural diversities than through the medium of entertainment,” said Omarion, 38, in a statement.

According to Deadline, Involved centers around Sharp, a boyband superstar since childhood, who now wants to leave his group to focus on being an active father for his child, Cammy, and to forge a better coparenting relationship just as the group gets the chance to embark on a worldwide tour. The only person who has always understood Sharp and his lifestyle is his best friend, Maya, an openly bisexual woman. They’ve always had an intimate connection without a physical element until they meet Edy, an eclectic flower shop owner with a free spirit and fluid lifestyle and together, they form a throuple. However, things get complex because his child’s mother, Shayla Williams, lives in his guesthouse with her new boyfriend, a struggling rapper. “Faced with a multitude of changes in a short timeframe, OB Sharp is adjusting to new normals within himself, relationship and family dynamics and new business ventures,” reads the description.

Those interested can submit their audition tapes until April 30. Finalists will be selected by May 15. The final casting call for Williams will take place during the 2023 American Black Film Festival from June 14-18 in Miami.

The pilot is being written by Kevin G. Boyd and directed by Bentley Kyle Evans, who will serve as co-showrunners. Michelle Le Fleur will also serve as executive produce alongside AllBlk’s General Manager Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love.

Of the new partnership, Dismuke shared, “Omarion is an expert storyteller across multiple mediums, and we could not be more excited to further our partnership by helping him bring this story to life on AllBlk. As a leader in programming by and for Black voices, we know our audience will appreciate such an intriguing and compelling story.”

AllBlk has not announced the premiere date for the series. In the meantime, fans can watch the Omega star in the new season of A Black Lady Sketch Show.