Oprah And Kerry Washington To Co-Star In Tyler Perry’s Upcoming Netflix Film

Oprah is returning to acting, alongside Kerry Washington and Sam Waterston, for Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix film, Six Triple Eight. This is the acclaimed screenwriter’s fourth film with the streamer.

According to its synopsis, the film is centered around the true story of the sole all-Black, all-female World War II postal directory battalion that was a crucial component of the American war effort. Six Triple Eight will spotlight the 855 women who joined the war effort with minimal knowledge of what they’d be doing but were quickly tasked to organize a three-year backlog of undelivered mail.

Their formidable task was successfully completed, in spite of the women facing discrimination on unfamiliar territory and in a country distraught by the war. Together, they organized 17 million pieces of mail to reconnect American soldiers with loved ones. According to a statement, “The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: ‘No Mail, Low Morale.’”

Perry’s screenplay was inspired by Kevin M. Hymel’s article from WWII History magazine. Prior to the recount, their story was not shared in history books, but on March 14, 2022, President Joe Biden signed a bill for them to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, the legislative body’s highest honor.

Additionally, the film stars Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jeanté Godlock, Moriah Brown, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Gregg Sulkin, Dean Norris, Susan Sarandon, and Jay Reeves.

Washington will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

Six Triple Eight will follow Perry’s previous Netflix originals including A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, and A Jazzman’s Blues. Separately, the beloved director signed a four-picture deal with Amazon Studios.