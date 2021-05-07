Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network To Honor Black Fathers With TV Special Hosted By Sterling K. Brown

For this year’s Father’s Day OWN is premiering a new television special on June 15th dedicated to Dads titled, “Honoring Our Kings: Own Honors Black Fatherhood.” The special will be hosted by Oprah Winfrey and actor Sterling K. Brown and produced by (Emmys executive producer), Reginald Hudlin.

The two-hour special will feature conversations with everyday Dads, special messages from celebrity fathers and musical performances to celebrate fathers everywhere. “We want to honor the Black Kings who stand firm and proud in their role as a father, and celebrate the love and joy they bring to their families and communities,” said Oprah Winfrey to the press.

“Our intention at OWN – across all of our programming – is to authentically portray the real-life experiences of African Americans,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “We know, and our viewers know, the way Black fathers show up for their families, and we are honored to welcome Sterling K. Brown to co-host this special program to celebrate these Black men.”

In September of 2020 OWN premiered “They Call Me Dad,” an inspirational one-hour special that celebrated Black Fatherhood and the special bond Dads have with their children. That program featured Bishop T.D. Jakes, DJ D-Nice, Anthony Hamilton, Kirk Franklin and NFL champ Malcolm Jenkins.

“Once again, [Oprah] knows exactly where the culture needs to go,” explains executive producer Hudlin. “There are so many Black Dads who give their all for their families who are never represented in the media. Sterling and I always compare notes on what’s best for our kids, and it’s wonderful to be able to take that conversation nationwide and replace inaccurate stereotypes with inspirational truths.”

“The greatest role of my life happened 10 years ago when I became a father for the first time,” said Sterling K Brown, co-host and Executive Producer. “I am honored to celebrate these exceptional men who are my ‘Brothers in Fatherhood’, and continue to shift the national perception of Black fathers.” Known for his Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Randall Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us,” Brown also protrayed Erik Killmonger’s (Michael B. Jordan) father, Prince N’Jobu, in the Academy Award-winning Marvel film, Black Panther. Off screen Brown is married to actress Ryan Michelle Bath, with whom he has two boys, Amaré and Andrew. “This project is a testament to the consciousness, empathy and leadership Oprah Winfrey has shown over the course of her life. And to also have Sterling K. Brown, who is the definition of strength and positivity as a Black man/father, additionally leading the way, makes this truly a dream project,” said Byron Phillips, also Executive Producer of the program.

“Honoring Our Kings: Own Honors Black Fatherhood,” will air on June 15th at 9:00 p.m. ET. The special is produced by Hudlin Entertainment and The Gurin Company. Executive produced by Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Phil Gurin, Oprah Winfrey, Sterling K. Brown and Tara Montgomery.

