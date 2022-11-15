Skip to main content
Oprah And Quinta Brunson’s Sit-Down Interview To Premiere On OWN

The Spotlight Special will find the legendary talk show host chatting with the award-winning actress and comedian.

American entertainers Oprah Winfrey and Quinta Brunson posing for pictures.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson is set to discuss her life and all her recent successes in an interview with Oprah Winfrey

According to Oprah Daily, the Abbott Elementary creator and star will appear in a new OWN Spotlight Special on Saturday (Nov. 26) at 9 p.m. ET. 

The special will then be available to stream on HBO Max and Discovery on Sunday (Nov. 27). Oprah and Quinta’s discussion will feature the young actress opening up about how she “got where she is today, her childhood, mentors, and pivotal career moments.” 

The interview will also see the former Buzzfeed comedian discussing her critically acclaimed show Abbott Elementary and her historic Emmy win back in Sept. 2022. 

The Emmy-winning entertainer recently portrayed Oprah Winfrey in the Roku original movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which was released on Sept. 8, 2022. The movie starred Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al and followed the comedian’s rise to fame. 

In other movie and television-related news, the 32-year-old creative’s sitcom Abbott Elementary recently scored record-high ratings for an ABC comedy. 

Quinta Brunson and Zack Fox in Abbott Elementary
Deadline reports that after 35 days of multi-platform viewing, the season two premiere amassed an additional audience of 7.5 million, more than double its initial 2.9 million live+same day viewers. 

With the record-breaking numbers, Abbott’s season two premiere was named “ABC’s highest-rated comedy telecast in three years” — since the Modern Family series finale.

The Emmy Award-winning comedy stars Brunson, Sheryl Lee RalphTyler James WilliamsJanelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and Brunson’s on-screen boyfriend played by Zack Fox

