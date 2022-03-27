Oscars 2022: The Complete Winners List

Hollywood’s biggest night has finally arrived. Actors, directors, musicians, and more congregated at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre for the 94th annual Academy Awards. After a 3-year gap without a host, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer joined forces to co-host the annual ceremony.
Who will win big at this year’s Academy Awards? Will Will Smith or Denzel Washington take home Best Actor? Who will win Best Picture and Best Original Song? Tune into the 94th Academy Awards tonight (March 27) at 8 p.m. ET. VIBE will be updating the winners live as they are announced.
See a full list of nominees and winners below:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA — WINNER
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Actress In A Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story — WINNER
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Actor In A Supporting Role
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA — WINNER
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
International Feature Film
Drive My Car — WINNER
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary (Short)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball — WINNER
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul — WINNER
Riding with Fire
Original Song
Belfast
Encanto
Four Good Days
King Richard
No Time to Die — WINNER
Animated Feature Film
Encanto — WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Adapted Screenplay
CODA — WINNER
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
Belfast — WINNER
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Actor In A Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard — WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress In A Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog — WINNER
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Production Design
Dune — WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Cinematography
Dune — WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella — WINNER
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Achievement In Sound
Belfast
Dune — WINNER
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
Westside Story
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper — WINNER
Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye — WINNER
On My Mind
Please Hold
Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune — WINNER
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Visual Effects
Dune — WINNER
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune — WINNER
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Makeup And Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER
House of Gucci