Oscars 2022: The Complete Winners List

Here's who won big at this year's Academy Awards.

gold oscars statuettes trophies on shelves
Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Hollywood’s biggest night has finally arrived. Actors, directors, musicians, and more congregated at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre for the 94th annual Academy Awards. After a 3-year gap without a host, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer joined forces to co-host the annual ceremony.

Who will win big at this year’s Academy Awards? Will Will Smith or Denzel Washington take home Best Actor? Who will win Best Picture and Best Original Song? Tune into the 94th Academy Awards tonight (March 27) at 8 p.m. ET. VIBE will be updating the winners live as they are announced.

See a full list of nominees and winners below:

Best Picture

Belfast
CODAWINNER
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Actress In A Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side StoryWINNER
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Actor In A Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODAWINNER
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

International Feature Film

Drive My CarWINNER
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Documentary (Short)

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of BasketballWINNER
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Documentary Feature

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of SoulWINNER
Riding with Fire

Original Song

Belfast
Encanto
Four Good Days
King Richard
No Time to DieWINNER

Animated Feature Film

EncantoWINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon

Adapted Screenplay

CODAWINNER
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

BelfastWINNER
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Actor In A Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King RichardWINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress In A Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy FayeWINNER
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the DogWINNER
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Production Design

DuneWINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Cinematography

DuneWINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Costume Design

CruellaWINNER
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Achievement In Sound

Belfast
Dune WINNER
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
Westside Story

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield WiperWINNER

Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long GoodbyeWINNER
On My Mind
Please Hold

Original Score

Don’t Look Up
DuneWINNER
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Visual Effects

DuneWINNER
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up
DuneWINNER
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!

Makeup And Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy FayeWINNER
House of Gucci
