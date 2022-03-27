Oscars 2022: The Complete Winners List

Hollywood’s biggest night has finally arrived. Actors, directors, musicians, and more congregated at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre for the 94th annual Academy Awards. After a 3-year gap without a host, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer joined forces to co-host the annual ceremony.

Who will win big at this year’s Academy Awards? Will Will Smith or Denzel Washington take home Best Actor? Who will win Best Picture and Best Original Song? Tune into the 94th Academy Awards tonight (March 27) at 8 p.m. ET. VIBE will be updating the winners live as they are announced.

See a full list of nominees and winners below:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA — WINNER

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actress In A Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story — WINNER

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Actor In A Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA — WINNER

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

International Feature Film

Drive My Car — WINNER

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary (Short)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball — WINNER

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul — WINNER

Riding with Fire

Original Song

Belfast

Encanto

Four Good Days

King Richard



No Time to Die — WINNER

Animated Feature Film

Encanto — WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Adapted Screenplay

CODA — WINNER

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast — WINNER

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Actor In A Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard — WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress In A Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog — WINNER

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Production Design

Dune — WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune — WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella — WINNER

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Achievement In Sound

Belfast

Dune — WINNER

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

Westside Story

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper — WINNER

Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye — WINNER

On My Mind

Please Hold

Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune — WINNER

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Visual Effects

Dune — WINNER

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune — WINNER

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Makeup And Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER

House of Gucci