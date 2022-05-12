STARZ Issues ‘P-Valley’ Season 2 Official Trailer

The official trailer for the acclaimed drama P-Valley is here and fans of the series are set to prepare for a whole new shade of Pynk. In the upcoming season as previewed by the extended trailer issued by STARZ, the southern strip club struggles to remain open during a pandemic, amidst a battle for the throne, and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room according to a press release. Additionally, the series takes a deeper dive into the lives of The Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa.

Returning cast includes Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, and, Tyler Lepley as Diamond. Joining for the sophomore season of P-Valley are John Clarence Stewart as Big Teak, Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton as Farrah, Gail Bean as Roulette, and Psalms Salazar as Whisper.

Official artwork for season 2 of P-Valley features the tagline “anybody can get it.”

STARZ

The official synopsis for season 2 is written as follows:

“When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.”

Season 2 of P-Valley premieres on Friday, June 3 at midnight on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform. New episodes will premiere every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning June 12. Watch the trailer above.