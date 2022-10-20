‘P-Valley’ Gets Renewed For A Third Season

STARZ has officially announced a third season of P-Valley is on its way. The highly-anticipated news arrived on Thursday (Oct. 20) from the network, series creator Katori Hall, and its dynamic cast.

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of ‘P-Valley,’” said Hall, 41, in a statement. “With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire.”

The Pulitzer Prize winner added, “And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”

The riveting second season averaged 10.3 million viewers domestically, a 23% increase from its first season.

In the cast-led social media declaration, J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays Murda, expressed, “You ain’t f**kin’ dreamin'” while Tyler Lepley, who portrays Diamond, requested we “meet [them] down in Chucalissa for season three.”

Additionally, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ, shared, “‘P-Valley’ continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry. This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three.”

While we wait for that premiere date, watch the cast make the official, long-awaited announcement below.