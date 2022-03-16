‘P-Valley’ Adds Three New Recurring Castmates Ahead Of Season Three

As announced earlier this month, the doors of the The Pynk reopen this June. STARZ’s acclaimed drama, P-Valley, returns for its second season, but not without a few new players being added into the mix.

John Clarence Stewart, Shamika Cotton, and Miracle Watts in her television debut are set to have recurring roles in the new season. Stewart will play Big Teak, a recently paroled member of Lil Murda’s crew—the Hurt Village Hustlas—struggling to navigate life as a free man. While attempting to bridge the rift in time between them, Lil Murda’s budding fame causes unpredictable hurdles to arise.

Cotton will portray Farrah, a talented artist who forms a dubious connection with Mercedes in spite of being in an unconventional marriage with her best client, Coach. Watts will play Big Bone, a fighter with immeasurable ambitions. As the boisterous new face at The Pynk, she brings “a molasses-thick body, knees of steel, and a tongue more lethal than a draco.”

They will be joining fellow new cast members, Psalms Salazar and Gail Bean. Returning players includes Nicco Annan (Uncle Clifford), Elarica Johnson (Autumn), Brandee Evans (Mercedes), Shannon Thornton (Mississippi), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Lil Murda), Tyler Lepley (Diamond), Parker Sawyers (Andre), Morocco Omari (Big L), Harriett D. Foy (Patrice), Jordan M. Cox (Derrick) and Skyler Joy (Gidget).