‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Gets Premiere Date From Peacock

For one last time, the gang is reuniting this winter. The Best Man: Final Chapters will premiere on Peacock on December 22. First announced in February 2021, the 10-episode series will follow the original 1999 cast (Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Melissa De Sousa, and Regina Hall) as “relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.”

When the news of the limited series first broke, director-writer of the franchise, Malcolm D. Lee, shared, “Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

Prior to the series order, a third film, The Best Man Wedding, was to follow the 2013 sequel, The Best Man Holiday. The film was announced by Universal in 2014, and was slated for release in 2016, but never came to fruition due to scheduling conflicts.

First look images from the set of The Best Man: Final Chapters were teased back in May while Robert Townsend—who directed at least one episode from the series—hinted at a major plot line earlier this month. When we last saw this group of friends, Lance (Chestnut) had lost his wife, Mia (Monica Calhoun) to cancer while Harper (Diggs) and his wife, Robin (Lathan) welcomed little Mia into the world. As Lance and Harper basked in their newly rediscovered friendship, Quentin (Howard) reveals he’s finally getting married, and he asks Harper to be his best man. Sounds familiar?

Let’s just hope this time that request doesn’t end in a near-death experience with someone being practically thrown from a hotel balcony.