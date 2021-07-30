Pooch Hall Returning As Derwin Davis In ‘The Game’ Revival Series

The Game is back and so are some of your favorite characters from the hit sport’s dramedy series. The upcoming Paramount+ revival series will feature Pooch Hall as a special guest in his role of Derwin Davis and Brittany Daniel, who played Kelly Pitts in the original series, will also make an appearance in the anticipated show.

In May, Deadline reported the series, which surrounds the personal lives of professional athletes and those closest to them, would be returning on the streaming service. The 10-episode series order will star Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez in their original roles of the dynamic mother-son duo, Tasha Mack and Malik Wright, respectively. Created by Mara Brock Akil, The Game originally aired on The CW for three seasons from 2006 through 2009, then moved to BET for six more seasons.

The reboot will feature 30-minute episodes and enlists Devon Greggory as showrunner and writer. He is joined by Brock Akil, Salim Akil, and Kelsey Grammer as executive producers.

“Fifteen years ago, I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” said Brock Akil. “I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy, and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

“I love this show,” added Grammer. “I am very excited to see this new turn in its life and excited to wave the Paramount+ banner, as well. Grammnet NH Productions has been in business a long time and proudly explored diverse and inclusive material for decades. I am really looking forward to seeing this show on the air.”

According to a press release, the cast continues to grow. Adriyan Rae will play Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, Vaughn Hebron is Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, and Analisa Velez stars as Brittany Pitts’ best friend. The reboot also uproots the series from San Diego to Las Vegas. It is described as “a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.”

Paramount+ currently hosts all nine previous seasons of The Game. The comeback series is produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions, and Grammnet NH Productions and will be distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Kevin Bray will direct the first two episodes.