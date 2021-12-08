‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For Third Season After Record-Breaking Season 2 Debut

Fans of the Power series and its spinoffs have more drama to look forward to. Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a third season after a record-breaking Season 2 premiere. Production will begin on the third installment in early 2022 according to the press release. The second season premiere of the show was the No. 1 top-ranked cable telecast among Black households and the top-ranked premium telecast across all households when it debuted on Sunday, Nov. 21.

According to the official description, Season 2 finds Tariq St. Patrick, played by Michael Rainey Jr., as he continues to run from a legacy that haunts him. He “finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family.”

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the Power Universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President, and CEO at STARZ. “We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”

Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise. The second season features a star-studded cast including Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate, Paige Hurd, Woody McClain, Method Man, Daniel Bellomy, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Sunjata, Lovell Adams-Gray, and Paton Ashbrook. The show is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Brett Mahoney will serve as showrunner and executive producer for Season 3.

Watch a preview of Season 2 below.