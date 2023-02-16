The Explosive Trailer For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Is Here

The anticipation is at an all-time high, as fans have waited for a glimpse into the next season of Power Book II: Ghost. Released today (Feb. 16), Starz has delivered the official trailer to the hit drama series created by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp.

The explosive trailer gives only a taste of the brand new twists, turns, and murders that will take place this season as characters Tariq, Brayden, and the Tejada family grieve the death of Zeke. According to the synopsis, this season will be “flashier, juicer, and sexier, with even more family drama, betrayals, and surprising new alliances.”

Power Book II: Ghost‘s last season left off with some major bombshells. As Tariq is on a quest to reunite with his family and finally get out of the game, Brayden may have betrayed him before being taken out of their school. The Tejadas are also facing more product than ever before to distribute, and Riq hardly has the option to cut ties with the mob-like family.

The matriarch of the Tejada‘s also sets out to avenge her eldest son Zeke’s death while keeping heat off of her coming from criminal defense attorney, Davis MacLean. Also, it still hasn’t been made clear if Effie got rid of Lauren (Paige Hurd), Riq’s girlfriend.

Season three returns with its all-star cast, including Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, and Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe.

Other faces returning to the spin-off series include Paton Ashbrook as Jenny Sullivan, Monique Curnen as Detective Blanca Rodriguez, Keesha Sharp as Professor Harper Bennet, David Walton as Lucas Weston, Moriah Brown as KeKe Travis, Luna Lauren Velez as Evelyn Castillo, Caroline Chikezie as Noma and Lightskinkeisha as Brushaundria Carmichael.

The action and drama is expected to be high in the forthcoming season airing on Starz March 17.

Check out the official trailer for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 below.