Will History Repeat Itself? Find Out In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season Three Preview

The highly-anticipated third season of Power Book II: Ghost aptly returns on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17). Ahead of the season three premiere, VIBE has an exclusive clip from the episode.

In case you forgot what happened during the mind-blowing season two finale, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) was acquitted on double homicide charges; Monet (Mary J. Blige) killed Dante/Mecca (Daniel Sunjata), thus trapping Tariq in the game; Lorenzo (Berto Colon) killed Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) in a case of mistaken identity, and Blanca Rodriguez (Monique Gabriela Curnen) returns in what will be another fight to nab the St. Patricks in any way after she “succeeded” in solving Ghost’s murder, but failed in nailing Tariq for the murder of Officer Raymond “Ray Ray” Jones.

Considering Monet killed the Tejadas’ connect, an old friend from Lorenzo’s past emerges and in the teaser, Cane (Woody McClain) and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) are seen attempting to negotiate a deal with this potential partner.

“Do we look stupid to you? N***a, we ain’t rookies in this s**t. Cash upfront? Cool, but you’re not getting 60 percent of s**t,” said Cane. Dru offers 30 percent, to which the connect responds, “I don’t owe Lorenzo sh*t. The way I see it, 60 percent is better than zero product.”

With the businessman demanding a non-negotiable cut, in spite of his past with Lorenzo, the question remains: will the Tejadas accept the terms of this agreement or not?

Meanwhile, St. Patrick is on a mission to reunite with his family and get out of the game once and for all with Brayden’s (Gianni Paolo) help, just as Monet is set on avenging Zeke’s death and Davis MacLean (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) is working to solve his murder the legal way.

Power Book II: Ghost returns on Friday (March 17) at midnight on the STARZ app. It has already been renewed for a fourth season with Michael Ealy joining as a series regular.