‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Gets Renewed For Third Season, Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

With the season two premiere for Power Book III: Raising Kanan around the corner, STARZ confirms the hit drama has been renewed for a third season. The news was announced during the 2022 Summer Television Critics Association presentation.

“Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of ‘Raising Kanan’ to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ in a statement. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina [Miller] and MeKai [Curtis].”

The return of Ghost was also teased during the presentation—despite Omari Hardwick’s character’s death in season six of Power. When asked about a London-based spinoff, Busby shared, “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done.”

She confirmed that although Power Book V: Influence, a spinoff focused on Councilman Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate’s character), was initially proposed, it will “not be moving forward” indefinitely.

Sascha Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer for season three of Raising Kanan. Production begins this summer in New York City.

Watch the full season two trailer for Raising Kanan below.