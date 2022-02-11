Tommy Egan’s New Associate Gets Haunted By His Past In New ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Teaser

As one show in the Power universe comes to an end, another one takes hold of the franchise’s dedicated fandom. Power Book IV: Force debuted on Sunday (Feb. 6) following the season two finale of Power Book II: Ghost. The highly-anticipated spinoff made STARZ history and set a new series premiere record after reeling in 3.3 million multi-platform views.

This new Power installment follows fan-favorite, Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) from New York to Chicago as he now wants to become the King of the city’s drug game. After stirring up trouble in episode one and gaining some new foes who may become friends—or at the very least business associates— Egan will deal with the consequences of his actions in the series’ second episode entitled “King of the Goddamn Hill.”

While Egan and Diamond (Isaac Keys)—a recently released convict and former head of local distro, Chicago Boys Inc. (CBI)—are faced with an impossible mission across Chicago with a strict 24-hour deadline, Diamond finds himself in a “driving while Black” showdown with a white police officer.

The arrogant cop tries to insinuate that Diamond was driving and texting, though the reformed bad boy was parked. Sound familiar? Since he refuses to take his hands off the steering wheel or make sudden movements to avoid the perception of being a threat, the officer gets more belligerent and draws his weapon. It’s unclear how the scene will play once the gun is drawn. To find out, you’ll have to tune in to Power Book IV: Force on Sunday (Feb. 13).

Isaac Keys as David ‘Diamond’ Sampson in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Courtesy of STARZ

During the Los Angeles Force premiere party, Keys shed light on his character and the uncertain variables he has to face since being released from prison after 15 years.

“Over time we all want to grow, [but] a lot of times, people don’t want you to change,” Keys told VIBE. “It’s not about change [though]; it’s about evolving and I feel Diamond has evolved. He had a lot of time to think, a lot of time to educate himself about different things, and have a different perspective about how things move.”

He also spoke about the relationship Diamond has with his brother, Jenard (Kris D. Lofton), and why their power struggle personally and within CBI is much bigger than drugs.

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard and Isaac Keys as Diamond in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Courtesy of STARZ

“People want him to be the old Diamond, he is trying to evolve. But at the same time, does your past continue to follow you regardless of whether you changed, or not, is the question,” Keys expressed. “I think fans will be able to tap into the evolvement of how Diamond is trying to change, but he’s still involved in the same lifestyle that he was in before.”

Teasing more into what we see play out in this teaser and throughout the season, Keys shared, “One thing about Diamond, he’s not trying to go back to jail. At the same time, is he doing things that will send him back to jail?” Keys smirked. “We’ll see.”

Power Book IV: Force streams exclusively on STARZ and the STARZ app. Peep the exclusive teaser of next week’s episode above.