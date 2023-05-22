‘Power Book IV: Force’ Announces Season 2 Premiere Date, Issues First Look Teaser

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

If you’re all caught up with the mind-blowing drama on Power Book II: Ghost, then you’re aware that Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) made a surprise appearance towards the tail-end of episode nine titled “A Last Gift.”

Despite the chatter online about a leaked finale, we will not reveal what happens next, but let’s just say the conclusion of that reveal is a perfect segue for the return of Power Book IV: Force. As announced by STARZ on Monday (May 22), season 2 of the third Power spinoff will premiere on Friday, Sept. 1 at 12 a.m. ET on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut at 8 p.m. ET/PT domestically.

Following the deaths of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and LaKeisha Grant, Egan fled New York — was presumed dead as far as law enforcement is concerned — and set up shop in Chicago. Season two has him ready to avenge the death of his former nemesis turned business partner, Lilliana. With brothers Diamond (Isaac Keys) and Jenard (Kris D. Lofton) at war, the Flynn organization weakened, and a new connect ready to shake up the Windy City, Egan is more determined than before to conquer Chicago’s drug world.

Season two of Force stars Sikora, Keys, Lofton, plus Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Adrienne Walker, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan. During the upcoming season, fans may learn how the late Cooper Saxe got in touch with Egan to give up the whereabouts of Tasha. You’ll have to watch for that tidbit and more.

The first season of Force started as a slow burn and ended in an explosion. As stated in our review, this is for Power fans who crave the nostalgia associated with the original series, but are willing to let this installment stand on its own.

Check out the season two teaser of Force below.