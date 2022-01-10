The Official Trailer For ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Is Here: Watch

Joseph Sikora returns to the Power cinematic universe. Reprising his role as power-hungry hustler, Tommy Egan, Sikora will star in the fourth spinoff, Power Book IV: Force.

The nearly two-minute trailer begins with two Black men discussing Egan, calling him a crazy white boy who saved one of them after his gum jammed. As a reward, Egan took it upon himself to take the man’s drugs, money, and weapons “like Casper the ghost.” Later, Egan is seen speaking with someone confirming “New York is over” and “this is his chance.” He makes an impression on an older white man with a foreign accent while dealing with a slew of new enemies—classic Tommy— but he’s also emotionally dealing with the loss of the family he’d built with his late girlfriend, LaKeisha (La La Anthony), and her son, Cash.

This installment of the dynamic drama series was first announced when Power concluded in Feb. 2020. Force follows Egan after he cuts ties with his life in New York, and detours to Chicago to close an old wound that’s apparently been haunting him for decades. Finding himself entangled in a string of family secrets and lies, he finds himself roped in the drug game once again—caught between the city’s two largest crews. Egan walks a fine line, with the power to either unite the two factions or destroy them. He puts his outsider advantage to good use as he ignores and rewrites the rules to becoming the kingpin of Chicago.

Power Book IV: Force premieres on Sunday, Feb. 6. Watch the trailer above.