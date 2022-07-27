Starz Issues Trailer For ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

STARZ has issued an extended trailer for the anticipated return of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Set to make its comeback on August 14th, the second installment of Raising Kanan finds the family working to maintain their dominance in the streets, but also their relationships with each other.

The network also revealed key art for the popular crime drama. Series leads Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis return as Kanan and Raq. Additionally, the cast also includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, and Antonio Ortiz.

STARZ

For season two, Sascha Penn returns as showrunner and will continue executive producing alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp. An earlier teaser for Raising Kanan‘s next chapter was released back in May.

The second season is described as follows:

“Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion. Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.”

Raising Kanan season two will premiere on STARZ at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will be available weekly on Sundays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on STARZPLAY.

Watch the trailer for the second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan above.