Watch The First Look For New ‘Power’ Spinoff, ‘Power Book IV: Force’

On Thursday (Nov. 11), STARZ released the first-look trailer for the forthcoming spinoff, Power Book IV: Force, starring Ghost’s best friend and right hand, Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora). The series will premiere on Feb. 6, 2022.

When STARZ’s hit drama series, Power, announced its sixth and final season, which aired Feb. 9, 2020, almost immediately executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and 50 Cent revealed that four spinoffs would be coming in the following years.

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost—which picks up right where Power ended—will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 21, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan—which serves as a prequel and explains the backstory behind controversial character Kanan Stark—was renewed for a second season before it even premiered this past July.

The official description for Power Book IV: Force reads, “As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them—but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.”

The series’ cast includes Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan. Power Book V: Influence, starring Larenz Tate as power-hungry politician Rashad Tate, has no release date, but it is still reported to move forward.

Watch the full teaser for Power Book IV: Force above.