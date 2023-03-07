Chlöe, Quavo, And Druski’s ‘Praise This’ Is Where ‘The Fighting Temptations’ Meets ‘Pitch Perfect’

Chlöe Bailey made her feature film debut at age three as young Lily in The Fighting Temptations. In a full-circle moment over 20 years later, she stars as Sam in Will Packer’s Praise This.

The film’s trailer previews a comical blend of the aforementioned classic with Pitch Perfect, a story following Sam, a driven singer from Los Angeles. After being sent to live with her cousin Jess (Anjelika Washington) in Atlanta, Sam joins a competitive youth gospel choir team in an effort to break into the city’s music scene.

“What she discovers, though, is that ambition can command a high price and that praise is not about glory, but gratitude,” the official synopsis adds.

(from left) Sam ( Chloe Bailey ) and Ty ( Quavo ) in Praise This, directed by Tina Gordon. Jessica Miglio/Universal Pictures

“I’m from Atlanta and I moved to LA. Sam is from LA and she’s moving to Atlanta,” the Grown-ish alum told POPSUGAR. “I’ve never been in a youth choir per se, but in school, I was a part of the actual choir […] It was just so fun bringing my love of music and acting and God together within this space.”

Director Tina Gordon also explained to the outlet how she pulled inspiration from personal experience. “My uncles were all musicians in the church,” she shared. “They would play in clubs on Saturday night, and my grandmother would make them have to get up and play in her church on Sunday morning […] It’s a nice intersection of funny and faith, sinners and saints, the club and church. It’s a big tent and everybody is welcome and I think that’s the surprising part about it. It’s a movie of faith that’s not preachy.”

Jessica Miglio/Universal Pictures

In addition to Bailey and Washington, the film stars Tristan Mack Wilds, Quavo, Druski, Loren Lott, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Jekalyn Carr, and Koryn Hawthorne.

Praise This will premiere exclusively on Peacock on April 7. Watch the trailer above.