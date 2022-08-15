Queen Latifah And Ludacris Star In New Netflix ‘End Of The Road’ Trailer

Award-winning rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah is set to star alongside Chris “Ludacris” Bridges in their Netflix action thriller End Of The Road. According to the streaming platform, the film journeys a recently widowed mom Brenda (Latifah), as she fights to protect her family during a twisted road trip. After witnessing a murder and finding a missing bag of cash, the trip quickly takes a turn as it becomes “a highway to hell” for Brenda and her family.

While staying at a motel in the New Mexico desert, Brenda and her brother Reggie (Bridges) have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer. In the trailer, Latifah shows her strong will to keep her family alive in action-packed scenes.

Netflix

Directed by Millicent Shelton, End Of The Road also stars Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon, and Frances Lee McCain.

End Of The Road is produced by Tracey Edmonds, Mark Burg of Twisted Pictures, and Brad Kaplan. Latifah and her longtime business partner and friend Shakim Compere of Flavor Unit Entertainment also serve as executive producers.

The Netflix film is set to premiere on Sept. 8. Check out the trailer to End Of The Road below.