Questlove To Direct Live-Action Adaptation Of Disney’s ‘The Aristocats’

Questlove has been named the director of an upcoming Disney film. First exclusively reported by Deadline on Monday (March 27), the 52-year-old is set to helm a live-action adaption, hybrid reimagining of The Aristocats for Walt Disney Studios.

“They chose i to chase the cat…” the musician explained on Instagram announcing the exciting news. “I basically have 2 life goals: 1. Don’t dismiss my dreams & 2. Get out of my own way.”

While no details such as a release date have been confirmed, directing is not Questlove’s only role in the project. The Roots founding member is also credited as an executive producer and will be in charge of the film’s music.

The Aristocats script is by Will Gluck and Keith Bunin. Tariq Trotter — better known as The Roots frontman Black Thought — Shawn Gee, and Zarah Zohlman will executive produce on behalf of Thompson’s Two One Five Entertainment. According to the outlet, Gluck and his production company, Olive Bridge, will also co-produce.

Elevating Equity Honoree Questlove accepts his award on stage as Phoebe Robinson emcees Reading Partners’ Dream Dinner Party honoring Stacey Abrams & Questlove, with special guest, Savannah Guthrie, co-hosted by Dawn Davis and Tara Westover at The Plaza on March 16, 2023 in New York City. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Reading Partners

The Philadelphia native made his directorial debut in 2021 with Summer Of Soul. Exploring the 1969 Harlem Cultural festival, the documentary film earned a list of awards including the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award after it debuted at Sundance, Best Documentary Feature at the 94th Academy Awards, and Best Music Film at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.