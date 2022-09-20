Quinta Brunson, Michaela Coel To Be Honored By Women In Film Los Angeles

Quinta Brunson and Michaela Coel have been named as award recipients at the 2022 Women In Film Los Angeles (WIF) Honors. The annual event will be held on Oct. 27 at The Beverly Hilton and celebrate the women who are forging forward by laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better, with their ingenuity, vision, and persistence.

The benefit supports WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity throughout the industry.

Brunson will be recognized with the Crystal Award for Advocacy, presented in conversation with Sheryl Lee Ralph. The rising star is being honored for shining a light on the essential and often overlooked work of public school teachers. Additionally, director Gina Prince-Bythewood will be presented the honor by Viola Davis, for her work championing women-centered stories and creating inclusive and representative sets, including her latest film The Woman King.

Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde will also be honored with the Crystal Award for Advocacy for telling stories featuring strong, unique female perspectives.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment

Coel will be presented with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, by Fonda herself, who selected the actress for the honor. The award debuted during the 2021 WIF benefit and was bestowed upon Fonda as the first recipient.

The WIF Honors Committee is co-chaired by Monica Levinson and Talitha Watkins and comprised of Esther Chang, Michelle Lee, and Ida Zinit.

“The storytellers in this year’s class of WIF honorees are beacons for the kind of creative talent and exceptional leadership that makes a real impact on our industry,” expressed Levinson and Watkins in a joint statement. “Each of them has impressed us not only with their work but with the change they are effecting behind the scenes.”

The WIF Honors are supported by year-round Presenting Sponsor Max Mara for the 19th year, alongside Visionary Partners ShivHans Pictures and Lexus and Major Partner Starz. The event is designed and produced by Carleen Cappelletti of Anchor Street Collective.