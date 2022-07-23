Quinta Brunson Stars As Oprah Winfrey In Weird Al Yankovic Movie

Quinta Brunson has joined the cast of the upcoming film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and in it, she will be required to channel her inner talk show host and play the iconic Oprah Winfrey.

The comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday (July 19) to reveal the news that she has joined the cast of the upcoming Roku film with a still from the movie. “Let’s get #weird,” she tweeted.

The picture depicts the Abbott Elementary star standing in awe of Weird Al, portrayed by the film’s star Daniel Radcliffe, known for his role as Harry Potter. Surrounded by an assortment of Weird Al’s aloha shirts that have since become synonymous with the parody performer’s brand, the two actors appear transformed into their perspective roles.

Brunson is just the latest actor to join the film. The movie recently revealed that Evan Rachel Wood will appear as Madonna; Rainn Wilson will join as Dr. Demento, and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss will appear as Al Yankovic’s parents.

Elsewhere, Quinta Brunson has made Emmy Awards history. The comedian has been nominated for three 2022 Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series, and Abbott Elementary itself nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

With these nominations, the 32-year-old creative became the first Black woman to earn three nominations in one year. In addition, Brunson became the youngest Black woman nominated for the Emmys comedy acting category.

Weird: The Al Yankovich Story is scheduled to hit Roku this fall.