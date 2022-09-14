‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed For Season Two At HBO Max

HBO Max has confirmed that Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t will get a second season.

The series explores the current Hip-Hop landscape through the story of two fictional characters who leverage social media and balance real life while trying to launch their rap careers. The dramatic comedy stars rapper KaMillion and Aida Osman as Mia and Shawna, two friends who reconnect and aim to take over the game as a duo.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

“We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t,” expressed Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, in a press statement. “With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton, and the team at HOORAE, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”

“We’re so happy to play in the world of ‘Rap Sh!t’ for another season with this incredibly talented team,” continued Issa Rae.

Showrunner Syreeta Singleton added “This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this again with them. We’re going bigger and harder!”

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Rae, Singleton, Montrel McKay for HOORAE, and Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment. Rae wrote the show’s premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton.

Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

All eight-episode from the show’s first run are currently available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the official soundtrack for Rap Sh!t season one below.