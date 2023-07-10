‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 Teaser Released, Premiere Date Revealed

Fans of the seducing and scheming carried out by Shawna and Mia on the comedic series Rap Sh!t are in store for a treat. On Monday (July 10), MAX revealed a teaser for the second season and announced a premiere date of August 10.

According to the press release, the eight-episode installment debuts with the first two episodes and will continue with one episode weekly, leading up to the season finale on Sept. 21. Actors Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler, and Daniel Augustin return to their original roles.

Erin Simkin/Max

In season two, the main characters continue to navigate the rap game, social media, and their rise to fame. Per the official logline, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

“We’re so excited to be back this summer!” explained showrunner Syreeta Singleton to Complex of Rap Sh!t season two. “Everything is heightened. The girls are on tour, tensions are high, and they’re quickly finding out how much they’re willing to compromise for success.”

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by creator Issa Rae and Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry, and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jim Kleverweis. Miami Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.