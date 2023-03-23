‘RapCaviar Presents’ Documentary Trailer Explores The Stories Behind The Playlist

Hulu has released the official trailer for the pending RapCaviar Presents documentary. Featuring artists including Tyler, the Creator, City Girls, Coi Leray, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, the six-part series tackles some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of Hip-Hop artists who rule the charts and influence pop culture.

It is based on the Spotify playlist of the same name which was launched on the platform in 2015. RapCaviar Presents is directed by Karam Gill, Quan Lateef-Hill, Peter J. Scalettar, Wendy J.N. Lee, Farah X, and Mandon Lovett. All six episodes debut on Hulu on March 30.

The docuseries focuses on issues that impact not only the fans but the musicians themselves and society ranging from mental health, women’s sexuality, the criminalization of rap, social media, and more. Commentary from cultural tastemakers and media experts add to the point of view offered by the highlighted artists.

RapCaviar Presents” is a compelling new docuseries that tackles some of today’s most provocative issues through stories of the Hip-Hop visionaries currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture. Courtesy of Hulu

“We’re really proud of this docuseries,” Creative Director & Head of Urban Music at Spotify and Executive Producer of RapCaviar Presents, Carl Chery expressed in a statement to Complex, who exclusively reported the trailer on Wednesday (March 22.)

“As a storytelling medium that is rooted in the spirit of traditional journalism – most of the episodes chronicle an artist’s journey in parallel with topics that relate to society and hip-hop culture at large. Offering an inside look at the personal stories behind some of today’s most popular artists, we examine rap’s dominant archetype female empowerment, generational trauma, and the criminalization of hip-hop, among other topics.”

Watch the trailer for RapCaviar Presents above and check out the Spotify playlist below.