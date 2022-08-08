Rashida Jones To Produce ‘The Other Black Girl’ Series For Hulu

Rashida Jones attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Rashida Jones is set to produce a new television show. According to Variety, Hulu has ordered The Other Black Girl, a comedy series based on the book of the same name written by Zakiya Dalila Harris. The pilot script was co-written by Harris and Jones.

Danielle Henderson will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the show. Alongside Jones, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach, and Harris will also serve as executive producers.

The Other Black Girl was reportedly put into development back in 2020 when Duncan signed an overall deal with Hulu.

Simon And Schuster

The novel, which was featured on VIBE’s October 2021 reading list, was officially published in June 2021 and made the New York Times best-sellers list. In The Other Black GIrl, Nella, an editorial assistant and the only Black person at her company, hopes to find solace when another Black person joins the team. However, all things are not what they seem.

During an interview with the NYT, Harris described being inspired by Jordan Peele’s Get Out.

“Talking about white liberals in this way seemed so new to me at the time, and I really wanted to do something similar with the book,” Harris said. “Having this conversation about the way we commodify blackness and the way we commodify diversity, for the way it looks versus what it actually should be: how to meaningfully retain people in these space.”