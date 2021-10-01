‘Raven’s Home’ Gets Major Casting Change Amid Season 5 Renewal

Disney Channel’s hit spinoff, Raven’s Home, has officially been renewed for a fifth season, but not without a few major changes.

Raven Symoné and Isaac Ryan Brown will continue on as Raven Baxter and her son, Booker, respectively. And to the delight of fans, Rondell Sheridan—who played Raven’s father, Victor Baxter, on the original series, That’s So Raven—will reprise his role.

According to Deadline, the upcoming season will follow Raven and Booker as they move back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad after a mild heart attack. “Raven now finds herself parenting her parent, raising her young cousin, and settling into life in her old hometown. Meanwhile, Booker is ‘the new kid’ at Raven’s old high school and has to keep his visions a secret from a new group of friends,” reads the statement.

This location change has resulted in the departure of series regulars: Anneliese van der Pol (Chelsea), Navia Robinson (Nia), Jason Maybaum (Levi), and Sky Katz (Tess). Joining the season 5 cast are Mykal-Michelle Harris (mixed-ish), who will play Raven’s young cousin Alice, Emmy Liu-Wang (Broadway’s Annie) as Ivy, a young neighbor who babysits Alice, and Felix Avitia (Gamers Guide to Pretty Much Everything) as Neil, Victor’s neighbor and Booker’s high school classmate.

Raven’s Home originally followed best friends, Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels as the single, divorced mothers raised their children in one hilariously chaotic household in Chicago.

The season 5 premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.