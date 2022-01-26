‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Returns For 6th And Final Season

The Real Husbands of Hollywood is coming back for its sixth and final season on Thursday, Feb. 10, and will air as a six-part limited series on BET+. A trailer for the new season premiered on The Nick Cannon Show on Monday (Jan. 24) with the cast member and host introducing the exclusive clip while revealing that the wait for the show’s return is finally over. “We are reunited for the new season and it’s called More Kevin, More Problems and I mean, it’s titled perfectly because Kevin is at his antics again.”

The show, which stars Cannon, Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams, and Jackie Long, initially ran from 2013 to 2016 before going on hiatus following its fifth season. In addition to the core cast, Michele Weaver and Angela Rye will also be joining the fold, as well as a slew of surprise celebrity guest stars, including Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seales, Big Boy, Mark Cuban, Yolanda Adams, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and Dr. Phil.

Born out of a sketch from the 2012 BET Awards, Real Husbands of Hollywood finds Hart and crew playing fictionalized versions of themselves, following them in their pursuit of “fame, fortune, and virality.” The show is produced by HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment, in conjunction with BET and Tyler Perry Studios.

Watch the trailer for Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems below.