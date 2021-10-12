‘Real Queens Of Hip-Hop’ One-Hour Special To Air On ABC

The many women in Hip-Hop who have helped shape the culture into the worldwide phenomenon it is today are being celebrated in an ABC News Special titled Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed The Game, set to air next Monday (Oct. 18) at 10 p.m ET on ABC.

Narrated by Salt of legendary rap group Salt-N-Pepa, the one-hour program will include an original spoken word performance by rap icon MC Lyte and be scored by hit-making producer WondaGurl. Documenting the role of women in the birth and growth of Hip-Hop, Real Queens of Hip-Hop will include interviews with pioneers like MC Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shanté, as well as current superstars like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and City Girls, taking viewers on a chronological journey while highlighting the personal struggles and triumphs that have been experienced in their respective careers.

Featuring Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Da Brat, Lauryn Hill Missy Elliott, Eve, Trina, Nicki Minaj, and other pivotal figures that have blazed the trail for women in the rap industry, Real Queens of Hip-Hop marks ABC’s continued exploration of the culture, which Marie Nelson, senior vice president of integrated content strategy at ABC News, spoke upon in a statement coinciding with the announcement of the special.

“I grew up listening to and loving the pioneering work of female emcees and was amazed by how much I learned when previewing this special,” Nelson said. “With projects like ‘The Real Queens of Hip-Hop,’ ABC News and ABC Entertainment are working to super-serve culturally diverse and multigenerational audiences with authentic and relevant storytelling that widens the lens and places their experiences at the center.”

Produced by an all-female team including director Fatima Curry (who also serves as co-executive producer alongside Melia Patria), Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed The Game is a testament to the project’s over-arching theme of empowerment amongst women in Hip-Hop and society as a whole, and said to be a must-watch for viewers of all-genders alike.

Watch the trailer for Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed The Game below.