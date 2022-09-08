Onyx Collective’s New Trailer For ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Has Arrived

Hulu has released the official trailer for Reasonable Doubt, a new scripted drama from the Onyx Collective. The series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi and is executive produced by actress Kerry Washington, who directs the first episode, as well as comedian Larry Wilmore.

Corinealdi plays Jax Stewart, a high-powered criminal defense attorney as she navigates her personal and professional life while maintaining questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law. According to the series’ official synopsis, she is described as “the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.”

“I keep thinking about this quote by Nelson Mandela: ‘I don’t lose. I either win or I learn.’ But what if your learning comes at the expense of someone having to spend the rest of their life behind bars?” says Jax Stewart as the preview begins.

Stewart closes the trailer saying “no matter what I say at the end of the day, I love criminals,” as Doja Cat’s “Vegas” sets the tone.

Courtesy of Hulu

Per TV Line, Reasonable Doubt is created, written, and executive-produced by showrunner Raamla Mohamed, whose previous credits include Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere. The series is also loosely based on celebrity lawyer Shawn Holley, who has advised the likes of Tupac Shakur, Katt Williams, the Kardashian and Jenner families, Lindsay Lohan, and more.

Additionally, McKinley Freeman, Michael Ealy, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Pauletta Washington also star in the series. Reasonable Doubt is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The series takes the name of Jay-Z’s debut album, with each episode named after a track from the LP. The show also features a score of contemporary and classic Hip-Hop, R&B, and neo-soul music composed by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad.

Reasonable Doubt premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27, only on Hulu. Watch the trailer for Reasonable Doubt above.