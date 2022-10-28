Lewis Juggles Single Parenthood And Separation In Upcoming Episode Of ‘Reasonable Doubt’

Things escalate between Lewis (McKinley Freeman) and Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi) in the next episode of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt.

In the series’ seventh episode, Lewis deals with the fallout of separation and single parenthood. Meanwhile, the prosecution rests on an important case. The episode, titled “Ni**a What, Ni**a Who,” is written by Jason Wilborn and directed by Carl Seaton.

Reasonable Doubt follows Jax, who is a corporate defense lawyer, as she encounters high-profile cases professionally, and high-intensity situations personally.

The show, which premiered in September, is created, written, and executive-produced by showrunner Raamla Mohamed, and executive produced by Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore. Each episode of the series, titled after Jay-Z’s 1996 debut LP, is inspired by songs from the album.

Sean Patrick Thomas attends AAFCA Presents Reasonable Doubt’s Private Screening Reception and Roundtable Event on October 24, 2022 at Auburn Avenue Research Library in Atlanta, Georgia. Derek White/Getty Images for Disney/Onyx Collective

“Kerry just, she 100% knows what she’s doing, so she’s hands-on with everything,” expressed cast member Sean Patrick Thomas. “She’s hands-on with telling the camera people what she wants, and in terms of the actors, she was very, very detailed and specific about what she wanted from me and from this character.”

Michael Ealy, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, and Pauletta Washington also star in the series. Reasonable Doubt is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Episode seven is set to begin streaming on Hulu on Nov. 1st. The first six episodes are currently available on the platform.

Take a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Reasonable Doubt on Hulu above and watch the trailer for the entire first season below.