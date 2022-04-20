‘Red Table Talk’ Returns With Premiere Episode Featuring Janelle Monáe

Red Table Talk is back. Hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are kicking off their new season on Wednesday (April 20) by speaking with trailblazing legend, Janelle Monáe. The newly-minted author sheds light on her coming out at age 32 and why she no longer identifies as a woman. A special appearance will be made by her mother, Janet Hawthorne.

Future episodes in the season include an exclusive conversation with the parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who tragically committed suicide this past January. Also set to make appearances this season are Oscar-winner Kim Basinger, with her first interview in over a decade; Ayleen Charlotte, a victim of the Tinder Swindler (Simon Leviev); and Rachel DeLoache, a former friend of fake heiress Anna Delvey (whose story was portrayed in Netflix’s Inventing Anna).

One major episode that fans can expect is a solo sit-down with the Smith children, as Willow is joined by her brothers, Jaden and Trey.

Despite fans’ plea for Chris Rock to make an appearance on the award-winning series following the slap seen around the world, it has not been confirmed whether or not he’ll sit with Jada and Will Smith at the red table. However, Rock has made it very clear he isn’t releasing any statements regarding the situation without monetary compensation.

New episodes of Red Table Talk stream weekly at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Watch the official trailer below.