‘The Redeem Team’ Documentary Officially Heading To Netflix

The story of the 2008 U.S. Men’s Olympic basketball team will be explored in a new documentary. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Netflix have collaborated on the program, which is set to be released globally on the streaming platform on Oct. 7, 2022.

Titled The Redeem Team, the documentary uses unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, and features interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski.

Both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers of the documentary.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends, and future teammates,” shared Wade in a statement. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“The Redeem Team represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about,” explained Olympic Channel Services GM, Mark Parkman. “This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports.”

In addition to the two aforementioned all-stars on the production side, Frank Marshall, Mike Tollin, Jon Weinbach, Mary Byrne, and Yiannis Exarchos with Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron of UNINTERRUPTED are also on the executive production team.

Jon Weinbach served as producer, and Mike Tollin served as executive producer on The Last Dance.

The Redeem Team marks Netflix’s first collaboration with the Olympic Channel, which has agreed to reveal never-before-seen archives for this documentary, including basketball footage from the past 70 years of Olympic history

Members of the 2008 gold medal-winning team included Carlos Boozer, the late Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, and more. The athletes were tasked with bringing the U.S. Men’s Basketball team back to the top spot after an unsatisfactory performance at the 2004 Olympics, which ended a streak of gold medals won by the team in the previous 3 three games.