Regina Hall Claims ‘Girls Trip 2’ Has Been Delayed Due To COVID

Many fans have been anticipating the sequel to 2017 comedy hit, Girls Trip.

Following a vague announcement last year of the sequel possibly being filmed in Ghana for Afrochella, Regina Hall has now revealed to PEOPLE another reason why the Malcolm D. Lee-directed film has been delayed – other than the cast being “busy.”

“So then, when you lock in the time — when you’re like, ‘Oh, we can do it now’ — a pandemic comes,” she revealed about the longstanding COVID-19 pandemic. “And then it’s like, ‘Well, we’ve got to wait.'”

GIRLS TRIP, from left, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, 2017. ph. Michele K. Short. ©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

“You can’t have a film that interactive in the middle of a pandemic,” she added. “It’s about being out and about. So I think that kind of changed it too. People were really waiting for things to calm down.”

Hall also mentioned that it was debated if filming the sequel “made sense.”

The movie, which stars Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith follows four college friends who travel together for a good time, although the group always runs into issues but ultimately comes closer some how. In the inaugural film, the “flossy posse” attended the Essence Music Festival.

GIRLS TRIP, from left, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, 2017. ph. Michele K. Short. ©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Last year, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 box-office hit, shared a “definitive ‘Girls Trip 2’ update” with Variety during the Sundance Film Festival.

“It’s officially happening. I can say that,” she declared. She also revealed that the setting of the follow-up film may be taking place in Ghana. Joined by Harlem actresses Shoniqua Shandai, Meagan Good and Jerrie Johnson, with excitement of the news, Shandai blurted out “Afrochella!” following Oliver’s announcement.

Hall told PEOPLE that she “found out in real-time with everyone else” about details of the forthcoming sequel.

GIRLS TRIP, Regina Hall, 2017. ph. Michele K. Short. ©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

“I’m excited to see the girls again and to make something hopefully that the fans love,” she expressed. “I think the biggest thing is we had so much fun making the first one, and I just look forward to just having that kind of fun again and that audiences will hopefully love it as well.”

The film’s producer, Will Packer, spoke with Good Morning America back in January 2022 where he first spoke on the sequel being “underway.”

“Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend?,” Packer told the daytime news show. “I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway. We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director.”