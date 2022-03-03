Watch Regina Hall As A Professor At A White College In Chilling Trailer For ‘Master’

When Jordan Peele’s Get Out arrived in 2017, it changed the face of Black horror. Several films and TV shows, including The First Purge, Antebellum, Them, and Nia DaCosta’s highly-anticipated Candyman remake, followed suit exploring the depths and darkness of Black humanity as well as ushering in a wave of new Black writer-directors.

After debuting at Sundance earlier this year, Mariama Diallo—the writer-director behind Sundance-winning short film Hair Wolf—makes her feature debut with Master. The chilling thriller starring Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, and Amber Gray, examines the horror of being Black on various levels at a presumably racist, predominantly white institution (PWI) “whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister.”

Hall plays Professor Gail Bishop who was promoted to “Master” of a residence hall, becoming the first Black woman to hold this title at the fictional Ancaster College. It’s not long before she finds herself assisting freshman, Jasmine Moore (Renee), through her newfound struggles including the rumor that her assigned dorm room is haunted. When Moore later clashes with Professor Liv Beckman (Gray) who is dealing with her own “racially charged” tenure review, the “cracks begin to show in Ancaster’s once-immaculate facade” forcing Bishop to confront this horrifying reality and is set to determine if the college is actually haunted and if so, by whom.

Master will be released in select theaters and will be streaming on Prime Video on Friday, March 18. Watch the trailer above.