Crime Mob’s Princess Reacts To “Knuck If You Buck” Scene In ‘Honk For Jesus’

Crime Mob’s 2004 classic, “Knuck If You Buck,” will forever be a hip-hop anthem. Almost two-decades after its release, the Adamma Ebo-directed film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. pays homage to the track. In the film, stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown rap a hilarious rendition of the song, and a clip of the moment has made its way to social media.

In Honk For Jesus, Hall and Brown play a husband and wife whose megachurch is involved in a huge scandal. The “Knuck If You Buck” scene starts when Brown, who plays Lee-Curtis Childs, starts rapping Lil Jay’s verse, as Hall follows with Princess’ part perfectly: “Yeah, we knuckin’ and buckin’ and ready to fight!”

Princess of Crime Mob responded to the viral clip with an Instagram post. “My parents always said we need to use our talents for the Lord,” she captioned her repost of the scene.

The Atlanta rapper added, “#honkforjesus was filmed on flat shoals pkwy in Decatur ga, at the old Cathedral church. Well known on the Eastside…. @sterlingkbrown @morereginahall are rapping #knuckifyoubuck. The movie airs the same weekend we did our first show…. If you don’t think God has a sense of humor… ??? Y’all go watch it in theaters and on @peacocktv.”

Written by members M.I.G., Killa C, Lil Jay, Princess and Diamond, “Knuck If You Buck” also featured fellow ATL rapper Lil Scrappy. The single debuted at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The track has gone on to become a beloved hip-hop record, included in many DJ playlists, movies and more.

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a mockumentary film that gives uncanny insight into the Black church after Brown’s character is accused of sexual misconduct and faces backlash.

Check out the trailer below.