Remy Ma To Join Cast Of ABC’s ‘Queens’ With Recurring Role

Last Thursday (Nov. 18), Zahir McGhee, creator of ABC’s Queens, teased that Remy Ma would appear on the hit drama by tweeting a line from her 2005 classic, “Conceited,” alongside a photo of them.

“Don’t care if they can’t stand me/I’m sitting on top of the world like Brandy,” he wrote. “REMY MA has entered the QUEENDOM.”

“Don’t care if they can’t stand me. I’m sitting on top of the world like Brandy.” REMY MA has entered the QUEENDOM ?? ❤️ ? ✊?!!!#QueensABC #Conceited @RealRemyMa @4everBrandy pic.twitter.com/TiqtA7tUX2 — Z (@Zterps) November 19, 2021

During her recent stint as guest co-host of The Wendy Williams Show alongside Fat Joe on Tuesday (Nov. 23), the Bronx rapper confirmed the news herself. “Speaking of female rappers, we have great news. I am officially on the new show, Queens, on ABC,” Remy announced.

Unlike previous guest appearances like Cam’ron, Jadakiss, and Fivio Foreign where they have all portrayed themselves onscreen, Remy revealed she’s the first to actually have a character. “It’s pretty cool,” she stated while beaming.

She explained how she began writing rhymes for the show behind-the-scenes and one day, the team called her to gauge her interest in having a front-facing role. Initially, she was disinterested in playing herself since she now has acting credits under her belt. Rem had a minor role in 6:45 prior to her leading role in American Gangster Presents: Big 50 – The Delrhonda Hood Story.

Still, she seemed excited about her recurring role. Remy revealed that the first episode she’s in does not air until the first week of January—presumably, Tuesday, Jan. 4— but remained silent on the exact details of her character.

Queens airs on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and is also streaming on Hulu.

Watch Remy discuss her role on Queens in the clip below.